YSRCP's Jagan to launch campaign against 'privatisation' of medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "failing on all fronts" and announced plans to launch a signature campaign to expose the NDA coalition government’s alleged move to privatise medical colleges.

The former chief minister alleged that "rampant corruption, spurious liquor trade, and neglect of farmers" have plagued the TDP-led government, while public welfare and health have suffered due to "faulty policies".

“Naidu has failed on every front, and we will expose the NDA coalition government’s attempts to privatise medical colleges through a one-crore signature campaign,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

Naidu is spending huge amounts on developing greenfield capital city Amaravati, but is unable to sustain our medical colleges initiative, he said, adding that the YSRCP will resist any move towards privatisation.

According to Reddy, the TDP-led coalition government is pursuing privatisation through dubious designs, disregarding students’ education and public health.

The signature campaign will be carried out from October 10 to November 6 under racha banda (street corners meetings) programmes, he added.

Rallies will be held at constituency headquarters across the state with the YSRCP chief participating in one of them on October 28 and also at district headquarters on November 4.

The signatures collected will be submitted to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on November 12 or on a date suggested by him.

Reddy claimed that TDP leaders are "mismanaging governance and stashing looted wealth".

Meanwhile, YSRCP senior leader K Kannababu said that Reddy is scheduled to visit Narsipatnam Medical College in Anakapalle district on October 9 to launch the signature campaign opposing the alleged privatisation of medical colleges.

“No amount of restrictions, notices, or intimidation can stop Reddy's tour,” said Kannababu, noting the former chief minister will travel by road from Visakhapatnam Airport as heavy rains in North Andhra make helicopter travel unsafe.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the TDP.

