YSRCP's Margani Bharat blames Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s incompetence for Aviation crisis

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 8 (PTI) YSRCP leader Margani Bharat on Monday held Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu's incompetence solely responsible for the current civil aviation crisis in the country.

He alleged that the Centre abruptly implemented the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules without any departmental review, increasing pilots’ mandatory rest time from 36 to 48 hours, which triggered a major pilot shortage.

"Naidu’s incompetence alone is responsible for the ongoing aviation crisis, without any proper departmental review, the Centre abruptly implemented new FDTL rules..." he told reporters here.

The YSRCP leader further claimed that passenger safety has been compromised and travellers across the country are facing inconvenience.

He claimed that IndiGo suffered widespread cancellations as the unilateral change required nearly 900 additional pilots.

Bharat noted that the airline currently operates 2,300 flights a day using 434 aircraft and about 5,400 pilots.

According to the former MP, passengers, including patients, senior citizens, and even those transporting bodies, had to face immense hardships, while other airlines allegedly responded to the crisis by increasing the fares sharply.

Bharat criticised TDP spokespersons for “eulogising” IT Minister Nara Lokesh on english news channels by claiming that he was reviewing the crisis from a war room, leading to what he described as "embarrassment" despite lacking authority over the Civil Aviation ministry.

He said the Union Minister did not make full details public even after the recent Ahmedabad incident and that he was 'more interested in shooting reels' at the crash site with his social media team.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.