YSRCP's youth wing to hold statewide agitation against 'anti-people policies' on Oct 17

Amaravati, Oct 16 (PTI) The YSRCP on Thursday announced that its youth wing will stage a statewide agitation on October 17 against the NDA coalition government's "anti-youth policies and failures".

According to the YSRCP, demonstrations and coordination meetings will be organised at all levels, from state to village, with leaders, cadres, and youth expected to participate actively.

"We (YSRCP Youth Wing) will hold statewide demonstrations to demand immediate redressal of youth concerns, including privatisation of government medical colleges, cancellation of fee reimbursement, non-implementation of unemployment allowance, and failure to release the promised job calendar," the YSRCP said in a release.

The YSRCP will complete the formation of mandal level committees and appoint village youth presidents by November 15, followed by village youth committees by November 30, it said.

The opposition party accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government of "betraying" unemployed youth and ignoring the grievances of young people while pushing anti-people measures. PTI MS STH KH