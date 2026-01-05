YSS celebrates 133rd birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda

Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), Ranchi, on Monday celebrated its founder, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda’s 133rd birth anniversary.

On this occasion, a bhandara was organised for devotees as well as people from the city and neighbouring villages. More than 10,000 devotees were served Guru prasad through this bhandara, the YSS said.

The programme began in the morning with a special commemorative group meditation and a talk on Yogananda which was livestreamed.

This was followed by singing of bhajans, Guru puja and yajna.

The spiritual organisation, founded in 1917, marks his birth anniversary every year with meditation, kirtans, and bhandara. PTI RPS NN