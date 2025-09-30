YSS celebrates Lahiri Mahasaya's 197th birth anniversary at Ranchi ashram

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS) of India on Tuesday celebrated Lahiri Mahasaya’s 197th birth anniversary with devotional fervour at its Ranchi ashram.

Lahiri Mahasaya was one of the ‘paramgurus’ of the Yogoda Satsanga tradition.

The day’s celebrations began with an online meditation led by Swami Shankarananda Giri where devotees from India and across the world joined from 6:30 am to 8 am, the YSS said in a statement.

The devotees also participated in bhajans from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, filling the ashram with devotional fervour, it said.

In the evening, the devotees took part in a “special two-hour meditation”.

A significant feature of Lahiri Mahasaya’s life was his gift of ‘Kriya’ initiation to the spiritual seekers of every faith, the statement said, adding, “he was a householder-yogi, living a balanced life of devotion and meditation even after performing all his family obligations and social responsibilities”.

“This became the inspiration of thousands of men and women in the society leading a worldly life,” it added. PTI NAM RBT