'Yudh Nashian Virudh' is a sustained campaign against drug menace: Punjab FM Cheema

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' is a sustained campaign against drug menace with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday saying thousands of cases registered and large quantities of drugs seized over the past year.

While presenting the Punjab budget for 2026-27 here, Cheema said the 'Yudh Nashian De Virudh' has been pursued not as a temporary drive but as a sustained campaign against the drug menace.

Over the past one year, 36,686 number of cases were registered against 52,331 number of traffickers under the NDPS Act leading to the seizure of more than 33,000 kg of narcotics through intelligence-led operations, he stated.

Financial investigations have been strengthened to attach properties derived from illicit drug proceeds, he said.

Strengthening the fight against the drug menace, Cheema said nearly 12,000 Village Defense Committees with over 1.25 lakh members and thousands of "Pinda De Pehredar" volunteers have been mobilised to reinforce enforcement with community vigilance.

I'm happy to share that in just the last two months, over 350 FIRs have been registered and 510 persons arrested only on the feedback of Village Defense Committees, said Cheema.

Highlighting the role of the Anti-Gangster Task Force in tackling organised crime, Cheema said 2,762 gangsters and criminals arrested, 34 neutralized, 1,062 modules busted, and 2,203 weapons recovered since its formation.

To further dismantle the nexus between organised crime and narcotics, 'Operation Prahar' has been launched as a coordinated statewide crackdown targeting gangster networks, financiers and logistical chains, he said.

"This synchronised action has weakened the structural roots that sustain drug trafficking and violent crime," he said.

"In FY 2026-27, we will deepen this institutional approach through enhanced cyber and forensic capabilities, strengthened Anti-Narcotics Task Force operations, digital monitoring systems and greater financial disruption of criminal networks.

"Yudh Nashian De Virudh" is thus evolving from enforcement action into a long-term governance framework - firm in action, precise in intelligence and uncompromising in its resolve to secure the future of Punjab's youth," he said.

Meanwhile, Cheema further said as announced in the previous budget, the state has moved forward decisively on the Drug and Socio-economic Census initiative.

During the current year, the necessary groundwork has been completed, including development of the dedicated software platform and comprehensive training of field functionaries to ensure accuracy, transparency and data integrity.

Building upon this preparedness, the Census will be rolled out from April 2026, enabling the government to generate reliable, evidence-based data to guide targeted welfare interventions and strengthen our fight against drug abuse, he said.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked in FY 2026'27 for its effective implementation.