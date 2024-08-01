'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum' aligns with India's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': Shekhawat

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The proposed 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum' project, billed to be the largest museum in the world, aligns with India's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

He said this after inaugurating the State Museum Conclave, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, which is being held from August 1-3 at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Curators, administrators of museums and domain experts have gathered in Delhi for this conclave to foster collaboration between the Centre and states in pursuance of the proposed 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum'.

The name of this ambitious museum project has now been revised to 'Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum' or YYBM for short, it is learnt. Even the press statement issued by the ministry now refers to it by this 'changed' name.

When the ministry had unveiled the name of the project in May last year, it was titled 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum'.

"With the spirit of cooperative federalism and whole-of-government approach, the knowledge gleaned through these deliberations will be instrumental in shaping the development of the YYBM museum as 'the wonder of the world', in line with India's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'", the minister said.

Through these capacity-building workshops led by renowned Indian and international museum professionals, the ministry aims to equip state-level personnel with essential skills in collection management, archiving and museum administration.

The minister expressed hope the conclave will further strengthen the museum ecosystem in India and will offer hands-on training and opportunities for experience sharing with potential collaborators for the YYBM project.

The upcoming museum will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

The new museum, to be housed in the North Block and South Block in the heart of the country's capital, will be spread over 1,54,000 sqm, making it the largest museum in the world.

"This three-day gathering aims to foster collaboration among state museums and the central government in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum' that aims to exemplify global best practices," the ministry said.

"To foster a comprehensive understanding of India's artefact wealth for the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum', the states have been invited to provide detailed insights into their respective state's collections at the forthcoming state conclave," it said.

Master classes will also be held with experts from India and abroad spanning various topics such as the architecture and materiality of the North and South Block, global best practices in conservation, fine arts handling, collections management, curation and museum management, officials said. PTI KND AS AS