Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday asserted that Bangladesh, which was born out of India's benevolence, has no right to speak against this country.
The opposition party of Assam was reacting to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' recent statement in China that his country is the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region.
"Bangladesh was born out of India's benevolence. A country that cannot conduct democratic elections on its own, where the prime minister flees in fear of mob attacks, has no standing to speak against a powerful nation like India," AJP president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said in a statement here.
Yunus urged China to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's northeastern states, being landlocked, could prove to be an opportunity.
He made the comment during his recent four-day visit to China. A video of it surfaced on social media on Monday.
''Bangladesh, being an ungrateful nation, has even seen its people vandalizing the statues of their founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,'' Gogoi and Bhuyan said.
The AJP leaders pointed out that Bangladesh had gained independence in 1971 due to India's support, while last year, Bangladesh witnessed severe political turmoil that forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into exile, leading to widespread unrest.
In the aftermath, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government, which is now grappling with instability and economic stagnation, the statement said. PTI DG SBN DG SBN
Yunus' comment on NE: B'desh has no right to speak against India, says AJP
