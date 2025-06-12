Yusuf Pathan expresses shock over Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, prays for safety

New Delhi: An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Former Indian cricketer and current West Bengal TMC MP Yusuf Pathan in a post on X, Pathan wrote, "Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. #PlaneCrash #Ahmedabad."

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was carrying 242 passengers, according to initial reports.

The aircraft crashed in the Meghani area near the airport, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, as captured in images circulating on social media.

Emergency services, including fire brigades and medical teams, have rushed to the scene to manage the situation and provide assistance.