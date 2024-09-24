'Yuva Halla Bol' chief Anupam from Bihar joins Congress

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Anupam, who hails from Bihar and heads a civil society group Yuva Halla Bol that has staged several demonstrations for youth issues, joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Anupam joined the party at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been continuously raising the issue of unemployment. Our colleague Anupam ji formed a platform of 113 organisations and through that platform, he staged demonstrations and even went to jail. He also strongly opposed the Agnipath scheme," Khera said.

"His understanding of the organisation is very good, I am confident that along with the Congress family, Anupam ji will be able to raise the voice of the youth even better," he said.

Singh said Anupam has been continuously active in Bihar and his group's agitation on issues related to the NEET paper leak and unemployment has been going on in every district of Bihar.

"Today we welcome Anupam ji. I have full confidence that he will play an important role in taking the Congress organisation forward," the Bihar Congress chief said.

In his remarks after joining the Congress, Anupam said, "The fight that is going on in our country today is between two forces. A power wants to sell this country and a second force that wants to save this country. There are some who want to break India and there are others who are trying to unite India." "Justice requires moral strength and in today's politics, Rahul Gandhi is the person with the most moral strength. That is why I have joined the Congress party. I thank everyone for giving me this opportunity," he said. PTI ASK RHL