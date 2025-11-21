Yuva Morcha leader held for 'assaulting' live-in partner in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Yuva Morcha leader was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner here on Friday, police said.

According to police, they have taken Gopu Paramasivan of Thevara, who was living with the woman at a rented house in Vyttila, into custody based on the complaint of the live-in partner.

Paramasivan was the district general secretary of Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing.

According to the FIR, Paramasivan and the 36-year-old complainant had been staying together at the rented house since May 2021.

The FIR states that Paramasivan began assaulting the woman when she returned after staying with her husband and children in Vaduthala for a short period in 2021.

On Thursday, around 3.30 pm, while the complainant was ironing Paramasivan’s shirt, she placed his helmet on the floor.

Paramasivan questioned this and allegedly beat her on the face and back.

She was also beaten with an electric wire, and the FIR says the accused attempted to murder her by grabbing her neck.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case for attempt to murder and assault.

He was taken into custody and brought to the Maradu police station.

Police officials said further investigation is underway, and the arrest will be recorded soon. PTI TBA TBA ROH