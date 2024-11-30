Yuva Sena resolves to expand network in Maharashtra

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) The Yuva Sena on Saturday resolved to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level in Maharashtra.

The Yuva Sena's core committee meeting in Thane discussed organisational restructuring and participation of youth in social and political assignments, a release stated.

A significant focus was placed on women's empowerment, with initiatives aimed at providing greater opportunities and representation for women in the organisation.

In another important resolution, the establishment of a Yuva Sena mini cabinet was proposed for coordinating with various government departments, the release added.

Yuva Sena's working president Purvesh Sarnaik and other office-bearers attended the meeting. PTI COR NSK