Yuva Sena seeks death sentence for sarpanch murder case accused

Latur, Mar 6 (PTI) Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Thursday held a protest in Latur district of Maharashtra to demand capital punishment for the accused involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

The protesters held 'jode maro' (hitting with footwear) agitation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Chakur.

The protesters hit the poster of Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, arrested in connection with an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was kidnapped and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

The protesters demanded death penalty for Karad and his accomplices, and called for action against the absconding accused. The protesters also demanded that the case be heard by a fast-track court. PTI COR NP