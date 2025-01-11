Z-Morh tunnel will boost tourism in J-K's Sonmarg: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination.

Abdullah visited the Z-Morh tunnel project site on Saturday to review preparations for the PM's visit.

"Visited Sonamarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round. Sonamarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he added.

Abdullah also shared aerial photographs and videos of the tunnel site and the resort town. PTI SSB ARD ARD