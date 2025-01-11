Z-Morh tunnel will boost tourism in J-K's Sonmarg: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination.

Abdullah visited the Z-Morh tunnel project site on Saturday to review preparations for the PM's visit.

"Visited Sonamarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round. Sonamarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he added.

Abdullah also shared aerial photographs and videos of the tunnel site and the resort town.

Accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the chief minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic tunnel, an official spokesperson said.

Abdullah inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure, the spokesperson added.

The chief minister also visited the venue where PM Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation.

Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

He emphasised that the Sonamarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonamarg and enhancing the region's economic and tourism prospects. PTI SSB ARD ARD