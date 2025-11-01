'Zaika-e-Lucknow': The city of Nawabs goes global with UNESCO recognition for its cuisine

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) From the silken softness of Galouti kebabs to the intoxicating aroma of Awadhi biryani and the cloud-like nothingness of Makkhan Malai, the notes of Lucknow's cuisine are many, each more delectable than the last, and now recognised by UNESCO.

Reaffirming a widely acknowledged matter of fact, Lucknow has officially been inducted into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (CCN), under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a global acknowledgement of its culinary heritage.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday designated 58 cities as new members of the CCN, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries, "for their commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development".

The United Nations in India in a post on X said, "From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and so much more -- Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions." Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people all over the world to visit Lucknow to discover the city's uniqueness.

Modi said Lucknow is synonymous with vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture.

"I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness," the prime minister wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that it is "a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India's rich gastronomic traditions".

Lucknow's food has always represented a paradise for gourmands, whether they slurp up its aromatic gravies or savour the silken delicacies.

Mohd Usman, owner of the iconic Tunday Kababi in the city's Aminabad area, said, "We don't just love having good food, we take great pride in serving it too. Nothing satisfies a true Lucknowite more than seeing someone relishing the city's signature dishes." Synonymous with the city, the iconic Galouti, or Galawati, kebabs are known for their soft and melt-in-the-mouth texture. The mildly spiced kabab, prepared with finely minced chicken or mutton, has gone beyond the borders of Lucknow and is now popular across the country.

But Lucknow isn't just about its kebabs. There is a huge platter -- both for vegetarians and non-veg lovers -- to choose from, and that is again just a fragment of Lucknow's food story.

If the ever-inviting, rather demure, creamy "Malai Gilori" is an all-time favourite, the mouth-watering "paani puri" or "paani ke batashe", as they are commonly called in Lucknow, are at the top of the popularity chart for their uniqueness in using white peas instead of boiled potatoes.

The city's food scene ranges from the flaky sheermaal to white buttery kulchas, to be paired with niharis; from the aromatic, slow-cooked biryani to daal-gosht and the smoky "patthar ke kebabs".

Unmissable in the city's culinary landscape is the crispy khasta-aloo matar combo -- a savoury, crispy kachauri topped with a spicy potato curry.

Talking about the state capital's global recognition, UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the tourism department submitted the nomination to the Union Ministry of Culture in January, which was later forwarded to UNESCO "after thorough evaluation" in March.

"This honour not only marks international recognition of Lucknow's rich tradition, culture, and hospitality, but also marks an important milestone in the global expansion of Uttar Pradesh's tourism sector. This achievement is a symbol of pride for every resident of the state and marks the beginning of a new era for Uttar Pradesh tourism," the minister wrote on X in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted on the social media platform and said, "Under the successful guidance of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India's traditions, culture, and values are constantly gaining new recognition and prestige on the global stage. Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state on this historic achievement!." Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat, said in a statement that Lucknow welcomed 8.27 million tourists in 2024, and 7.02 million have already visited in the first half of 2025, "highlighting how cuisine and culture are driving Uttar Pradesh's tourism growth".

The appeal of Lucknow's culinary delights is heightened further due to the secret recipes that have lived on for generations.

"Lucknow cuisine evolved in the kitchens of the Awadh region, influenced in a big way by Mughal emperors," says Hina Khan, who runs a food channel named 'foodstoriesbysoni'.

"The Lucknow cuisine is celebrated for its refined techniques, slow-cooking methods, especially its hallmark ‘dum’ style of cooking, where dishes are sealed and gently steamed to concentrate flavours without losing moisture," she told PTI.

Prominent chefs and food connoisseurs hailed the long overdue recognition for 'Lakhnawi cuisine'.

Himanshu Bajpai, a storyteller and author, told PTI that the new recognition is indeed very good for the city.

"As a Lucknowite, we know about the various culinary delights here, their relevance, and their importance. The new global title will definitely give instant happiness to us, but the bigger takeaway is that the Lakhnavi food, which was already known across the globe, will further cement its place among the food connoisseurs. People from far and wide will now evince more interest in Lakhnavi food," Bajpai said.

Pushpesh Pant, food critic and the president of Cuisine Society of India, said that Lucknow is one city of India which is considered to be "the Mecca of Gourmet".

"Other cities may have equal claims. Some people may say Hyderabad or Delhi. But the fact of the matter is that there is a strong Lucknow connection everywhere," he said.

Prominent chef Ranveer Brar, who hails from Lucknow, said, "Der aaye, durust aaye".

"More importantly, it brings a sense of responsibility -- for every Lucknowite, including me, to elevate our hospitality and showcase our cuisine to the world with even greater pride and authenticity," he said.