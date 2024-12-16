Zakir Hussain, true legend whose rhythms transcended borders, united hearts: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday paid tribute to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, calling him a "true legend", whose rhythms transcended borders and united hearts.

Advertisment

Expressing grief over his death, the CM recalled his contribution to Indian classical music and global art.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true legend whose rhythms transcended borders and united hearts. His contribution to Indian classical music and global art is unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73.

Advertisment

Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated. PTI KSU KH