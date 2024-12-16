Zakir Hussain's death a huge loss for nation: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described Zakir Hussain was "one of the greatest tabla players of all times" and said his death was a huge loss for the nation.

Banerjee also extended her condolences to the family members and millions of fans of Hussain.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned maestro and one of the greatest tabla players of all times. This is a huge loss for the country and his millions of admirers across the planet," Banerjee posted on X.

"I convey my sincere condolences to the family, fraternity and followers of the great artist," she added.

The 73-year-old US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday.

Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. PTI SCH RG