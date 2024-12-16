Zakir Hussain's legacy will continue to echo in people's hearts: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda Monday condoled the demise of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and said his legacy will continue to echo in people's hearts through his "timeless music".

Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, US, due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji".

Renowned globally for his exceptional talent and profound contributions to Indian classical and world music, his artistry touched countless hearts, the Union minister said.

"Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to echo in our hearts through his timeless music," Nadda said.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added. PTI PK PK NSD NSD