Zambia student, 20, with advanced congenital heart defect undergoes successful surgery

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old international student from Zambia, diagnosed with an advanced congenital heart defect, underwent a successful surgery at a Delhi hospital to avert an irreversible heart failure.

The student, a football enthusiast, had a small ventricular septal defect (VSD), which had progressed to severe tricuspid valve regurgitation and dangerously high pulmonary artery pressure (100 mmHg) -- a rare and severe combination in a young adult, said a statement from ShardaCare Healthcity.

The condition, if untreated, would have rapidly progressed to irreversible heart failure, it added.

The Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team, led by Dr Akhil Kumar Rustagi, senior director and HOD, repaired the tricuspid valve and closed the VSD in a complex dual procedure.

"The combination of a relatively small VSD with progressive, severe valve failure and a pulmonary artery pressure of 100 mmHg is a grave finding in a 20-year-old. The successful repair was followed by a swift recovery. He could climb stairs within 10 days showing the effectiveness of surgery and the body's resilience," he said.

He added that more young adults are developing serious heart conditions silently, underlining the need for lifestyle changes, regular check-ups, and awareness of early symptoms like breathlessness, fatigue or chest discomfort.