Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) The Zari creek bridge in Talasari tehsil in Palghar was closed for traffic on Saturday after water started flowing over the deck amid heavy rains in the region, an official aid.

The bridge was shut at 6:20pm and the situation at the site is being monitored, the official said.

The area has been receiving incessant rains since the past couple of days. PTI COR BNM