Zeeshan Siddique meets Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night.

Advertisment

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Zeeshan, a former Congress MLA, has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into his father's murder.

The former MLA also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects. PTI ND KRK