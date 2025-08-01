Zeeshan Siddique threat emails: Bihar native held on return from Trinidad and Tobago

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was held at Mumbai airport on his arrival from the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the early hours of Friday for allegedly sending threat emails to former MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seeking extortion of Rs 10 crore, a police official said.

Accused Mohammad Dilshad Naved, a resident of Bihar, had sent the emails in April this year and sought extortion in the name of the "D gang" (used to refer to the Dawood Ibrahim gang) after watching Youtube vidoes related to the murder of Siddique's father and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on October 12 last year.

A probe by the Anti Extortion Cell led to the IP address being traced to Trinidad and Tobago, following which Naved, who was working in his uncle's shop there, was arrested, the official said.

"Mumbai police had issued a Lookout Circular through Interpol. When Naved was returning to India, Interpol alerted Mumbai police. He was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by a Crime Branch team on his return. He was placed under arrest after interrogation at the Crime Branch office," he said.

Naved believed he would not be caught in the case since he was far away in the Carribean, the official added.

The case related to the threat emails was initially registered at Bndra police station and then transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell of Crime Branch, the official said. PTI DC BNM