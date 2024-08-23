Zelenskyy's Instagram post with Modi gets over million likes

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Instagram post with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi became his most liked post on the social media platform within a few hours of being uploaded on Friday.

Sources noted that Zelenskyy's most liked post had 7.8 lakh likes before his "Insta Collab" with Modi. His pictures with Modi received over 1 million likes within hours, they said, adding, it shows the bump in their social media engagements most world leaders receive when the prime minister is part of it.

Modi enjoys more following than any head of government on various social media platforms.

In his post, Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting is important for strengthening the dialogue and relationship between India and Ukraine." PTI KR KR VN VN