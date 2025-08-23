'Zero bid' for satellite constellation reflects private players' confidence in space sector: INSPACe chief

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) India's space regulator said on Saturday that a "zero bid" made by a space startup-led consortium for a 12-satellite constellation reflects the private sector's confidence in future opportunities in the country's space sector.

Addressing the National Space Day celebrations here, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said the task now is to ensure the success of the initiatives taken for the private sector to take wings in the country.

Earlier this month, the INSPACe awarded the bid to build a 12-satellite Earth-observation satellite constellation to the Pixxel Space-led consortium, which will invest Rs 1,200 crore over the next four years.

The Pixxel-led consortium had placed a "zero bid" for the constellation, refusing a government offer to contribute Rs 350 crore of the Rs 1,200-crore project cost.

The Hyderabad-based Astra Microwave Products-led consortium had bid Rs 200 crore and the GalaxEye Space-led group had bid Rs 97 crore.

"The 'zero bid' of the Pixxel-led consortium is the talk of the town. How can somebody bid zero when the government is offering Rs 350 crore? To me, it is a very good statement of the confidence the private sector has in the future opportunities in space," Goenka said.

The Pixxel Space-led consortium, which quoted Re 0, meant it sought no government funding for the public-private partnership (PPP) project.

"We feel very very positive about what lies ahead of us with this kind of enthusiasm the private sector is showing in the space sector," Goenka said.

He said other highlights of the private sector are the award of an orbital slot to Ananth Technologies Limited to launch a communications satellite at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore and the transfer of technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"The task of the INSPACe and the ISRO is to make sure that the three initiatives of the private sector become successful, and we have to do everything we can and we will, to help them succeed," Goenka said.

The Pixxel Space-led consortium includes Piersight Space, SatSure Analytics and Dhruva Space. Astra Microwave Products had partnered with Bharat Electronics, Sisir Radar and Spectragaze Systems. Bengaluru-based GalaxEye Space had joined along with CoreEL Technologies.

The constellation of 12 Earth-observation satellites will be equipped with panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral and microwave SAR sensors.

The constellation will deliver analysis-ready data and value-added services for applications in climate-change monitoring, disaster management, agriculture, infrastructure, marine surveillance, national security, urban planning, and cater to the global demand for high-quality geospatial intelligence. PTI SKU RC