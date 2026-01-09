Zero corruption in govt recruitment: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that there was “zero corruption” in the state government’s recruitment process, as he handed over appointment letters to over 4,300 candidates.

“Another day, another promise fulfilled! 4,374 candidates today got their appointment letters under ADRE Grade IV,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“The entire process has been completed within 1 year and with ZERO corruption. No Rhetoric, just delivering on every single commitment since Day 1. Congratulations,” he added.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) were introduced by the Sarma-led government, which are conducted under the supervision of a special committee for selecting candidates for grade-3 and grade-4 posts, mainly for clerical jobs, peons, drivers and similar technical and non-technical positions.

Sarma, in his pre-poll promise in 2021, had assured of one lakh government jobs, with the dispensation claiming of surpassing the figure with nearly 1.5 lakh recruitments.