Zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh is 'historic relief' for middle-class, says TDP

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Zero income tax up to an income of Rs 12 lakh per annum as announced in the union budget on Saturday is a 'historic relief' for the middle class, TDP said.

Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari noted that this relief will enable more savings and will give more spending power.

"Historic relief for the middle class. Zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh – more savings, more spending power," she said in a post on 'X'.

Further, she observed that the new income tax bill coming in the next week would be simpler, clearer and taxpayer-friendly.

Referring to the Union Budget for the fiscal 2025–26, Tirunagari observed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has delivered while 'Congress only promised'.

Further praising the government she said, this is "a budget that puts India's hardworking middle class first". PTI STH ADB