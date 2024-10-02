Zero tolerance against elements disturbing peace in Bodo areas, says BTR chief

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam is maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards elements that threaten the peace in this area, chief executive member of BTR Pramod Boro said on Wednesday.

The BTR is a self-governing elected body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the administration of Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti in Kokrajhar, Boro said that violence always leads to destruction and that is why the BTR administration is not only focused on building roads and bridges but also on protecting and preserving the environment.

"We also assure the people of Bodoland areas that we maintain a zero-tolerance stance toward any elements that threaten the peace of our region," he said.

Boro said the journey of the BTR towards lasting peace, following 40 years of struggle and unrest, has been profoundly inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

"As a champion of peace and non-violence, Gandhiji's methods for achieving harmony resonate universally. His enduring principles of truth and harmonious coexistence are especially relevant in a world facing ongoing conflicts," he said.

Boro said the BTR administration has dedicated itself to sustaining the newfound peace in the region through meaningful development activities that engage all communities in the region.

The event saw the launch of the 'Dr Bashi Ram Bodo Doctoral Fellowship Programme', which aims to support 50 deserving PhD candidates from BTR with fellowships for studies at esteemed national and state universities across India.

Each fellowship includes a monthly stipend for two years, with a potential extension for a third year, providing equal opportunities for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

A special initiative to provide a free personal accident policy to casual employees, including sweepers and cleaners, has also been launched recognising such workers' vital contributions to the region, according to an official release.