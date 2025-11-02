Zero tolerance for any kind of violence: CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Bihar polls

Kanpur (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Any act of violence will not be tolerated and voters will be able to cast their votes peacefully and freely in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asserted on Sunday, a day after the poll body took action against officials in Patna following violence during campaigning in Mokama.

"The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards any form of violence during polls," the CEC told reporters here.

"Any act of violence will not be tolerated. All voters will be able to cast their votes peacefully, freely and transparently. The Election Commission is fully prepared for this, he said.

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, taking a stern view of violence in Bihar's Mokama in which gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during poll campaigning.

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, the ruling JD(U)'s candidate from the Mokama seat, was arrested early on Sunday in connection with the case.

Police also arrested two other persons, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday.

The CEC asserted that everyone is equal before the EC, whether it is the ruling side or the opposition.

"For the Election Commission, there is no 'paksh' or 'vipaksh' (ruling side or opposition). Everyone is 'samkaksh' (equal) before us,” Gyanesh Kumar said.

CEC Kumar said all voters in Bihar will get the opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy and expressed confidence that it will be a model election.

“Our 243 Returning Officers, an equal number of observers, district collectors, superintendents of police, police observers, and expenditure observers are all ready. I am confident that the elections in Bihar will set an example -- not only for transparency, capability, simplicity, and the festive spirit of democracy -- but also as a model for the entire world,” he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The CEC urged the voters to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

"I appeal to all voters of Bihar to come together and celebrate this festival of democracy. Everyone must come forward to exercise their right to vote. I hope every voter will exercise their franchise. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Kumar said.