Zero tolerance for ‘Chinese manja’: Hyderabad police seize contraband worth Rs 1.24 crore

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Ahead of the Sankranti festival, police have stepped up enforcement against the banned synthetic kite string, popularly known as ‘Chinese manja’, to curb its sale, storage, and transportation, seizing contraband worth Rs 1.24 crore, Commissioner V C Sajjanar said on Thursday.

Special teams have been constituted to ensure strict implementation of the ban, he told reporters, adding that Hyderabad police have been taking firm action against the illegal sale of the string.

As part of the ongoing drive, 103 cases have been registered and 143 persons arrested over the past month. Police have also seized 6,226 bobbins of ‘Chinese manja’, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.24 crore, the commissioner said.

The Telangana government imposed a complete ban on ‘Chinese manja’ in 2016, citing the serious threat it poses to humans, birds, and the environment.

"Despite the ban, illegal sales continue clandestinely. There will be zero tolerance. Anyone found selling, storing, or transporting ‘Chinese manja’ will face criminal action," Sajjanar said.

He added that some traders have shifted to online platforms to evade enforcement, prompting the police to maintain round-the-clock surveillance on e-commerce sites and social media.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in online sales or purchases, and cases will also be registered against e-commerce companies if they are found to be facilitating the trade, he added.

The commissioner cautioned parents about the dangers posed by the metallic coating on ‘Chinese manja’ and urged citizens to use only traditional cotton kite strings. Violations can be reported by calling 100 or via WhatsApp at 9490616555.

Sajjanar further said that ‘Chinese manja’ was being brought into Hyderabad from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi, and action will also be taken against those running manufacturing units. PTI VVK SSK