Zero tolerance for corruption in J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday the administration has zero tolerance for corruption and thanked the citizens and civil society members for their participation in a campaign to make the Union territory free of corruption.

"The J-K administration has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. It is heartening to see collective efforts to get rid of the scourge of corruption and integrated approach to strengthen transparency and accountability in the system to build a progressive, prosperous Jammu and Kashmir," he said in his monthly "Awaam Ki Awaaz" radio programme.

He said the whole-of-society approach adopted by the Union territory administration is instrumental in empowering citizens, mobilising people against corruption and reinforcing trust between the public and the government.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of "jan bhagidari" in creating a conducive environment for a progressive society.

"Amrit Kaal gives people a unique and historic opportunity to take a great leap forward and work with one resolve and one goal of building a strong, vibrant Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He said India has emerged as a leading voice of the world and consensus on the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a testimony of its vital role in bringing all the countries together to combat global challenges. With the successful conduct of the G20 Summit, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has also entered a new era of opportunities to tap its true potential.

The Lt Governor appreciated Mukesh Kumar from Akhnoor and Ramban's Rakesh Kumar for sharing their valuable suggestions for useful improvements in the "Bhrashtachar-Mukt J-K" Campaign and accountable and responsive governance.

Probity should become a way of life. More such alert citizens should come forward and make their important contribution in the fight against corruption, he said.

Sinha made a special mention of national award-winning teacher Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag and National Youth Brilliance Awardee Urfee Yousuf, a graduate student at S P College Srinagar, for their dedicated service and contribution in the field of education.

He lauded the endeavours of retired school teacher Reva Raina of Bhaderwah and retired bank employee Uma Sharma of Jammu for creating the right environment of learning for out-of-school children.

The Lt Governor also congratulated several innovative farmers including Baldev Raj, Manzoor Ahmed and Masrat Jan for their unwavering determination and continued pursuit of excellence in agriculture and allied sector. PTI MIJ SMN SMN