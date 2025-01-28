'Zero tolerance' for illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Maharashtra: Minister

Nashik, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Tuesday said the state government has a "zero tolerance" policy for Bangladeshis residing illegally in the country.

His remarks come following the suspension of two revenue officials last week for alleged irregularities in issuing birth certificates in Malegaon tehsil of Nashik district.

While the order did not elaborate on the reasons for the suspension, BJP leader Kirti Somaiya had in a social media post said, “The officials had issued 3,977 birth certificates to Bangladeshi Rohingya who had submitted forged documents. I welcome the decision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.” Somaiya has repeatedly claimed that Bangladesh nationals are using forged documents to obtain Indian citizenship.

Kadam on Tuesday said, "Our government has a zero tolerance policy against Bangladeshis (residing illegally in the country). When we give them birth certificates, we give an official proof of citizenship." He was responding to a question on revenue officials demanding revocation of the suspension of Nayab tehsildar Sandeep Dharankar and Nitinkumar Devare.

“This is a very serious issue which is why there was (order of) suspension. I have not received any memorandum. But I will discuss what their demands are and then find a solution to it,” Kadam said. PTI PR GK