Zero tolerance for terror sympathisers, youth radicalisation: J-K LG to officers

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting here, directing officials to take the "strongest possible action" against terror sympathisers and those trying to radicalise youth.

He also asked officials to intensify intelligence-led operations against terrorists and concerted efforts to monitor digital platforms used by terror outfits for radicalisation and funding.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special Director General (Coordination), Police Headquarters, S J M Gillani, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, and ADGP, CID, Nitish Kumar attended the meeting, an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the meeting, the LG congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its meticulous investigation and quick response in dismantling the pan-India terror network, allegedly headed by a group of "radicalised doctors" early this month.

"Our 360-degree approach to counter-terrorism with massive crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, over-ground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers is focused on dismantling the entire support structure to terrorists," Sinha said.

"Our coordinated efforts will ensure that the remnants of the terror ecosystem are completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir," the LG added, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

According to the spokesperson, Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep K Bhandari, Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) Bhim Sen Tuti, Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar, IGP (Traffic) M Suleman Choudhary, and DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs of the Jammu Division also participated in the meeting to review the security situation, with the onset of winter.

The LG also directed officials to remain vigilant and watchful of emerging security challenges.