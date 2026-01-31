Zero-tolerance for terrorism must be uncompromising universal norm: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Cross-border terrorism is unacceptable as it violates the basic principles of international relations and zero-tolerance for terrorism must be an "uncompromising universal norm", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

In an address at the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, he also asserted that societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will "understandably exercise it".

Jaishankar, touching upon the current geopolitical environment, said nowhere is this more apparent than in the Middle East as the landscape in the region has undergone a dramatic change in the last year.

"This obviously impacts all of us and India as a proximate region. To a considerable degree, its implications are relevant for India's relationship with Arab nations as well," he said.

The external affairs minister said multiple developments, each of considerable consequence, have taken place in the Middle East over the last few years and many of those have reverberated well beyond the region.

In this context, he highlighted the situation in Gaza, the conflict in Sudan, the situation in Yemen, Syria and Libya.

Contemplating this multitude of challenges, "our shared interest" warrants strengthening the forces of stability, peace and prosperity, he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar flagged serious concerns over the challenges posed by terrorism and called for concerted global efforts to combat it.

"A common threat in both our regions to these objectives is that of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"Cross-border terrorism is particularly unacceptable because it violates the basic principles of international relations and diplomacy," Jaishankar said in remarks seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise it," he said.

Jaishankar said it is essential that international cooperation is strengthened to combat what is a "global scourge".

"Zero-tolerance for terrorism must be an uncompromising universal norm," he asserted. PTI MPB RC