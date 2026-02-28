Zero tolerance on quality compromise: J&K Dy CM to PWD Officials

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Reiterating government's zero-tolerance policy against quality compromise, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday cautioned of strict action against the use of substandard material or poor execution of works under the Public Works Department (PWD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a high level review meeting here, the deputy CM assessed the overall functioning, zone-wise physical and financial performance of the department in all districts of the Union Territory.

During the comprehensive review, he underscored strict adherence to quality benchmarks in all ongoing and upcoming projects, asserting that there would be no tolerance for substandard execution, delays or administrative lapses.

“There is no room for quality compromise. Accountability must be visible at every level,” he stated, directing the officers to ensure close supervision and timely completion of works.

He emphasised that the government is committed to ensure seamless road connectivity to all habitations and is executing a wide range of road, bridge and infrastructure projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), NABARD RIDF, Roads and Buildings and Cities & Towns initiatives to accelerate the developmental transformation of J&K.

“Officers must adhere to stipulated timelines and financial discipline. Delays in completion will invite strict action, including blacklisting of contractors and accountability of the concerned officers responsible for lapses,” he warned.

Expressing concern over slow tendering and low expenditure in certain sectors, the deputy CM directed the officers to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of allocated funds by the end of March, cautioning that negligence would be viewed seriously.

He strongly discouraged abnormally low bidding and subletting of contracts, terming such practices detrimental to quality, transparency and timely execution of projects.

Choudhary also instructed that fresh tendering should not be undertaken without proper justification and prior approval from the competent authority.

“Contractors securing multiple projects through low bids must be closely monitored to ensure adherence to quality standards and progress timelines,” he added.

To enhance accountability and transparency, Choudhary directed the field officers to maintain proper movement registers and conduct regular site inspections.

The officers posted in far-flung areas were instructed to mark attendance through geo-tagging to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and work culture.

The meeting was informed that during FY 2025–26, the Road Sector recorded substantial financial progress, with expenditure reaching 62 percent under CRIF projects and 45 percent under NABARD RIDF works.

Region-wise performance remained steady, with South Kashmir achieving 64 percent expenditure, Chenab Zone 57 per cent, Central Kashmir 56 percent, and Jammu Zone 55 percent, reflecting balanced infrastructure development across the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Under PMGSY, 99.7 per cent of targeted habitations under Phase-I have been connected, with 18,009 km of road length completed. PMGSY-IV aims to provide connectivity to 2,513 additional eligible habitations, further strengthening rural road infrastructure.

The spokesman said 697 permanent restoration works have recently been approved, reaffirming the government’s commitment to build resilient, durable and high-quality public infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS TAS NB NB