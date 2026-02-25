Zero tolerance policy against illegal mining in J-K: Dy CM

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that strict action will be taken against violators and negligent officials.

During an inspection of the riverbed area near the fourth Bridge over Tawi river, the deputy chief minister took note of illegal mining activities and directed the PWD chief engineer to lodge an FIR against those involved.

"Presently, all mining blocks are non-functional, and no extraction activity should be allowed. Any operation within this prohibited zone is illegal and will invite strict action," Choudhary said.

"This is very unfortunate that mining activities are being carried out under the bridge and the concerned have failed to take action,” he said, emphasising that no extraction is permitted within 500 metres upstream or downstream of a bridge.

Choudhary informed that the Jammu deputy commissioner, who also serves as chairman of the District Task Force on Mining, along with the SSP and the district mineral officer (DMO), has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of mining regulations.

He made it clear that no vehicle shall be allowed to transport mining material without valid documentation, directing immediate seizure of such vehicles if doing so.

Expressing concern over reports of extraction from non-functional or unauthorised blocks, the deputy CM ordered that mining can only be undertaken in duly identified and approved ones.

Voicing displeasure over lapses in enforcement, he remarked that officials must act responsibly and proactively. "It is unacceptable that senior authorities are compelled to intervene due to negligence at the field level," he said.

He also underlined that no department, including those engaged in flood control or dredging works, shall undertake any activity without prior approval from the competent authority. Unauthorised deployment of machinery in riverbeds will not be tolerated, he added.