'Zero tolerance' policy to continue in Uttar Pradesh, says Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday affirmed the state government's commitment to its "zero tolerance" policy to further improve the law and order situation.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the first day of the Budget Session, the governor said effective prosecution of mafia elements since November 2019 has led to the conviction of 35 mafia dons and 94 of their associates. Among the 129 convicts, two were awarded the death penalty.

She added that 267 criminals have been killed in police encounters since 2017. "The state government is continuing its zero tolerance policy to further improve the law and order situation in the state," Patel said.

The governor informed the House that 977 accused have been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), while illegally acquired assets worth over Rs 4,137 crore belonging to mafia elements have been seized.

Highlighting improvements in police response, she said the UP-112 emergency service has significantly reduced its response time from 25.42 minutes in 2017 to 6.51 seconds in 2025.

Referring to cybercrime control, the Governor said that while there were only two cyber police stations in the state before 2017, cyber police stations are now operational in all 75 districts.

She further said that since 2017, the Anti-Corruption Organisation has carried out 999 successful trap operations, leading to action against 2,081 officers and employees.

Patel also listed measures related to police recruitment, welfare of home guards, construction of integrated court complexes and prisons as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the criminal justice system.

Despite protests and slogans from opposition members, the governor highlighted that the government has worked to institutionalise 81 fast-track courts set up for the speedy disposal of cases related to crimes against women, as part of its nearly nine-year-long governance initiatives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, leading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, and returned to power for a second consecutive term in 2022. PTI AR ABN AKY