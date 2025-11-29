Zero tolerance towards crime not word, but spirit: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the zero tolerance towards crime is not just a word, but also a spirit, implemented with strictness on the ground.

Addressing the 36th Foundation Day of GIDA (Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority), Adityanath said, "A robust security environment, where hooliganism, extortion, mafia rule, and arbitrariness are no longer prevalent, has been created." Adityanath said that a zero-tolerance policy is adopted against crime and corruption, and action is taken accordingly.

"Zero tolerance is not just a word, but also a spirit, implemented with strictness on the ground. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has successfully established itself as a model state in the country in terms of law and order and security," Adityanath said.

Mafia are now absent from the state, curfews are gone, riots have stopped, and anarchy has ended, he said.

In the event, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 114 development projects worth Rs 408 crore for infrastructure development in various sectors of GIDA.

During the ceremony, Adityanath also inaugurated the three-day UP State Trade Show held at GIDA, a statement from the state government said.

Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath said that people cite Uttar Pradesh as an example of what a security environment should be and how to take action against criminals and mafias.

The chief minister said that the government clearly believes that no farmer, the food producer, should be treated unfairly, and no poor person should be displaced.

Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has moved far beyond its old identity of being a "sick state".

"Uttar Pradesh is now the land of unlimited potential. We are the state with India's largest rail network, the first rapid rail system, and the first inland waterway," he said.

The state has the largest network of airports, including four international ones, he said, Uttar Pradesh has sixteen operational airports, Adityanath said, adding that the country's largest airport, Jewar, is ready and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.

As investment increases, employment opportunities multiply, Rs 15 lakh crore worth of projects have already created direct employment for 1.5 crore youngsters, he said.

In GIDA alone, over 40,000 young people have secured jobs, he added.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Adityanath said that their (opposition) governance model was based on appeasement, divisive politics, and creating disorder.

In contrast, he claimed that the present government has taken strict action against land grabbers and mafia.

"Those who once occupied land by force have been dealt with firmly. Today, factories are being built on lands once encroached by mafias," he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the historic "Dharma Dhwaja" installation in Ayodhya on November 25, conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram.

"The entire nation celebrated with joy, as the saffron flag was raised. In Ayodhya, from the Bhoomi Pujan in August 2020 to the Pran Pratishtha in January 2024, and now the Dharma Dhwaja installation, Prime Minister Modi has honoured India's cultural heritage," he said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS