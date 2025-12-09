'Zero Waste Tadoba' initiative to be implemented in TATR buffer zone

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) have signed an MoU to implement 'Zero Waste Tadoba' initiative in the buffer zone of the sanctuary, located in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

Prabhu Nath Shukla, field director, TATR, said the initiative is an an ambitious circular-economy model aimed at strengthening scientific waste management, sanitation systems, and community-led conservation in buffer villages.

The Memorandum of Understanding followed the approval of a proposal submitted to WCL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, said an official release.

The initiative is designed to tackle the increasing pressure of non-biodegradable waste, particularly in buffer and fringe villages impacted by rising eco-tourism.

It would involve scaling of structured waste collection, house hold-level segregation, recycling, composting, and scientific disposal across four new clusters of Ashta, Zari, Shioni, and Somnath covering the entire buffer zone by 2026. PTI CLS KRK