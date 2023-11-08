Zetta Farms to manage two tea gardens in Assam for 10 yrs

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Agriculture investment entity Zetta Farms on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Bokahola Tea Company to manage two of its gardens in Assam, spread over 6,000 acres of land, for 10 years.

These gardens were originally leased out to Bokahola Tea Pvt Ltd by Assam Tea Corporation Ltd, Zetta Farms said in a statement.

"This groundbreaking move solidifies Zetta Farms' position as a front-runner in the global tea market, poised to produce an impressive 35 lakh kilograms of tea annually," it added.

The two firms have signed an agreement of an operational partnership for 10 years for two tea gardens, encompassing 6,000 acres and its associated tea factories under the Assam Tea Corporation Ltd umbrella, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Zetta Farms Co-Founder Rituraj Sharma said: "Our mission extends far beyond business expansion. Our recent collaboration with Bokahola Tea serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering positive, sustainable change." The investment will not only enhance tea production but also empower the local community through education and improved living conditions, he added.

The initiatives undertaken by Zetta Farms extend beyond production enhancements as the company has taken steps to establish modern school infrastructure, aiming to provide children in the farming community with access to quality education, the statement said. PTI TR NN