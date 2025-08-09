Zhirwal hails Kenya's approach towards tribals; seeks replication of model in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Narhari Zhirwal on Saturday said a tribal-dominated country like Kenya has preserved its tribal culture while making its tribal communities self-reliant, adding he would pursue this matter with the Maharashtra government to make tribal communities self-sufficient.

The Food and Drug Administration Minister, who is part of the NCP, said due to this they do not have to depend on others as their needs are met right where they live, while still upholding their traditions.

"I will pursue this matter with the Maharashtra government and work towards making our tribal communities self-sufficient. I had been to Kenya on a study tour, during which I got to study the schemes implemented there. I am determined to launch similar initiatives here to make our tribal brothers and sisters self-reliant," Zirwal said.

He was speaking on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in the presence of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. PTI PR BNM