Zila Parishad employees should end strike and help disaster-affected people: Himachal minister

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Saturday made an appeal to the Zila Parishad employees to return to work in view of the relief and rehabilitation works following the recent rain-triggered disaster in the state.

Demanding a merger of their cadre with the Panchayati Raj Department, over 4700 Zila Parishad employees in the state had resorted to 'pen down strike' from September 30.

Stating that their services were crucial, he said Himachal has probably faced the worst tragedy in its history during the recent monsoon in which thousands of houses and cowsheds collapsed and massive damage was caused to private and public property, a statement issued here said.

Agricultural and horticultural lands and crops have also suffered colossal losses. The state government has announced a special economic package worth Rs 4500 crore to help the affected families, the minister reiterated.

Singh said works have to be completed at the Panchayat level in which Zila Parishad employees play a major role. He appealed all the employees on strike to return to work, understanding the pain and suffering of the affected families. The Zila Parishad employees have always had a commendable contribution in implementing development works at the rural level, he said. Since they went on the strike, no work has been undertaken in the panchayats throughout the state and works related to issuing of birth/death, BPL certificate, marriage registration, assessment works including various works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been affected. The state government from day one was concerned about the genuine demands of the Zila Parishad employees as well. The employees should exercise restraint and take appropriate steps keeping in mind the interest of the affected families and the state, without falling into any kind of trap of the opposition, the minister remarked.