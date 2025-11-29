Zilla panchayat polls in Goa on Dec 20; counting on Dec 22

Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Elections to all 50 zilla panchayats in Goa will be held on December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Saturday.

State Election Commissioner Menino D'Souza announced the poll schedule here.

Talking to reporters, he said, "All 50 zilla panchayats in Goa will go to polls on December 20. The nominations will be accepted from December 1." The last date of filing of nomination papers is December 9, and the documents will be scrutinised on December 10.

December 11 will be the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers, he said, adding that the counting of votes will be held on December 22.

A total of 8,68,637 voters -- 4,39,480 from North Goa and 4,29,157 from South Goa -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election, D'Souza said.

The maximum poll expenditure limit for every candidate is Rs 5 lakh, he said.

These elections are contested on party symbols. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans' Party (RGP) will be the main contenders in the fray. PTI RPS NP