Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti poll results tribute to Ajit Pawar's work: NCP's Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare on Monday said the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were a tribute paid by the people to the work and tireless efforts of late Ajit Pawar.

Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati.

"Ajit Pawar spent his entire life working for the development of the common people and strengthening grassroots governance. The verdict reflects the people's deep faith in his ideas and leadership," Tatkare said.

The results have further strengthened the Nationalist Congress Party's resolve to carry forward Ajit Pawar's legacy and to serve the people with greater responsibility and honesty, he said.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am. The Election Commission has not shared any official update so far on the results.

However, leaders of the ruling Mahayuti, of which the NCP is a part, have been claiming victory.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti has emerged victorious in all 12 districts.

While the BJP has won in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Satara, the NCP emerged victorious in Pune, the CM said. PTI MR BNM