Zilla Parishad polls: Shiv Sena and BJP join hands in eight talukas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP have decided to contest 52 out of 63 seats spanning eight talukas in the upcoming elections to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad.

The two allies in the state government will contest separately in 11 seats in Sillod taluka, Sena leader and state Minister Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Tuesday.

"Out of 63 seats (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ZP), the BJP will field candidates in 27 and Shiv Sena 25 seats. They will join hands for elections to Panchayat Samities in the district," Shirsat added.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde took the initiative to join hands and ensure rebellion-free contests.

BJP leader and Minister Atul Save took potshots at Sena MLA Abdul Sattar, saying some leaders ignore the order of the guardian minister, Shirsat, to attend alliance meetings, and don’t show up when the CM visits the region.

"He (Sattar) had announced to contest elections independently in Sillod. We also decided to contest independently in Sillod," he said.

Save also questioned Sattar's loyalty towards Shinde.

Sattar, meanwhile, struck a defiant note.

"We will contest in Sillod and Soegaon independently on the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena," he added. PTI AW NSK