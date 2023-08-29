Advertisment
Zimbabwean student held after bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

29 Aug 2023
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who has enrolled herself in a college in India, was arrested after a bullet was found in her bag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Tuesday.

The official from Sahar police station said the woman, identified as Progress Marumbwa, claimed that the bullet was planted in her bag.

The woman was to proceed to Ludhiana to pursue her first-year BSc (Medical Lab Science) in a college.

The woman arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning and was supposed to fly to Delhi, the official said.

However, the security staff found a bullet in her bag. “She was brought to the police station and arrested under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

