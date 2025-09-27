Ziro music fest true celebration of art, culture, harmony: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), one of India's most celebrated outdoor music events, along with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lower Subansiri district.

Khandu hailed the festival's growth, saying that over the years, ZFM has emerged as one of India's most popular music festivals, providing a vibrant platform for countless artistes to showcase their talents.

"It has also brought recognition to several international bands, making Ziro a true celebration of art, culture, and harmony," he said.

Khandu said Sikkim is the official partner state of the festival this year, presenting its diverse culture, cuisine, and tourism.

He said the Sikkim pavilion beautifully showcases the state's richness and reflects the spirit of cultural exchange in the Northeast.

Highlighting the unique self-sustaining model of the event, Khandu said, "Every ticket supports music, culture, and the eco-friendly spirit of this celebration." The CM also shared that he, along with the Sikkim CM and Arunachal's Deputy CM Chowna Mein, had purchased tickets, reaffirming their support for the festival's sustainable ethos.

The four-day festival, set against the lush paddy fields of the Apatani Plateau, has become an international cultural attraction. Known for its eco-friendly practices, indie music scene, and promotion of Northeast India's heritage, the festival continues to draw thousands of music lovers, artists, and global travellers each year.