Zojila Pass opened in record time after 32-day closure: Defence ministry

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday opened the Zojila Pass in record time after a closure of 32 days, the defence ministry said.

Zojila Pass is one of the most critical and challenging high-altitude passes in the world connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh.

"Border Roads Organisation has opened Zojila Pass in record time after a mere closure for 32 days, today on April 1, 2025, with Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan DG, BRO flagging off the first convoy towards Ladakh," the ministry said in a statement.

This year, the pass faced an unusually short but intense closure period due to relentless snowfall caused by a Western Disturbance for 17 days, from February 27 to March 16, it said.

The sheer volume of accumulated snow posed a formidable challenge.

The BRO personnel worked under extreme conditions, battling sub-zero temperatures, high-velocity winds, and avalanche-prone terrain, to clear the snow in a record 15 days, between March 17 and March 31, it said.

Every year, the formidable Pass experiences heavy snowfall, forcing its closure during the harsh winter months.

"This temporary closure impacts not only the movement of troops and essential supplies but also disrupts the daily lives of the local population in Ladakh, which depends on this route for trade, medical support, and economic activities.

"Due to technological advancements, improved snow-clearance techniques, and the relentless efforts of BRO, this closure period has been drastically reduced from about six months a few decades ago to a few weeks now," the ministry said.

The reopening of Zojila Pass is a testament to the dedication of BRO, which has Project Beacon in Kashmir and Project Vijayak in Ladakh to ensure timely restoration of connectivity on this strategic pass, it said.