Zomato delivery agent killed in hit-and-run in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old food delivery agent died after he was mowed down by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road on Outer Ring Road in southwest Delhi early Monday, police said.

DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary said the deceased was identified as Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, who was working with online food delivery app Zomato.

A call was received at 2.45 am regarding an accident on the Outer Ring Road at an underpass close to Munirka. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot, Choudhary said.

Police officials said initial probe suggested that the accident took place when Harendra parked his motorcycle and was crossing the road on foot. He was hit by a vehicle, whose driver immediately fled the spot.

The injured man was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officials said.

"Harendra is survived by a wife and their six-month-old son. His father is working in DDA as a fourth grade employee. During initial inquiry, team identified the offending vehicle. The accused will be nabbed soon," the DCP said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged in the matter at Kishangarh Police Station and postmortem of the body is being conducted.

According to the police data, total 1,031 persons were killed in fatal road accidents from January 1 to September 15 this year, of the total 3,894 road accidents in the national capital in the period. PTI BM RPA