Zomi Council urges Centre to expedite CBI inquiry into attack on Manipur BJP MLA

Churachandpur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Zomi Council, an apex tribal body in Manipur's Churachandpur district, on Thursday urged the Centre to expedite the ongoing CBI inquiry into the attack on BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who recently passed away.

In a memorandum, addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted to the district authorities, the council condemned what it alleged was the Centre's failure to deliver justice to Valte, the MLA from Thanlon constituency.

Valte was assaulted by a mob in Imphal's Nagamapal area in May 2023 at the onset of ethnic violence in the state.

Expressing deep anguish over the delay in the investigation, the council cited Article 355 of the Constitution, which obliges the Centre to protect states against internal disturbance and ensure governance in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The council called for a time-bound and impartial CBI probe to ensure that all those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

It further urged the Centre to engage in a structured and time-bound dialogue to address the political aspirations of the Zo tribes, seeking concrete constitutional and administrative measures to ensure genuine political autonomy and security. PTI CORR SOM